Female Clerk loses Baby; Derabis CDPO accused of Inhuman Behaviour

TNI Bureau: In a tragic incident, seven-month-old baby of a pregnant clerk died in the womb due to the alleged negligence and inhuman behaviour of Derabis CDPO in Kendrapada district.

Varsha Priyadarshini Mohapatra, a clerk, used to come to the office regularly and work even though she was seven months pregnant.

She started having labour pains while in the office on October 25. Varsha appealed to the department officials and CDPO Snehalata Sahu to take her to the hospital immediately.

However, Varsha and her family members alleged that instead of taking her to the medical center or calling an ambulance, Derabis CDPO mentally tortured her.

After getting information, her family members reached CDPO’s office and took her to a private hospital. But the child could not be saved. The doctors found the baby in her womb dead.

When asked about the case, Kendrapada Collector said that strict action will be taken against the CDPO if the allegations are found to be true.