TNI Morning News Headlines – May 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 12390 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 6938 quarantine and 5452 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports highest single day spike of 2201 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (882), Cuttack (719) and Sambalpur (677).

➡️ 22 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 3 each from Angul, 2 each from Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Sundargarh, 1 each from Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,273.

➡️ At least 120 prisoners tested positive for COVID19 & 2 died in Odisha jails. Critical patients shifted to COVID hospitals & 449 convicts released on 90-day parole in Odisha Jails, DIG prison.

➡️ Patnagarh Sub-Jail and a cell of Berhampur Jail converted into COVID care centre.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro calls for an all-party meeting on May 17 to discuss on COVID19 situation in the State

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanks US-based non-profit organisation ‘Our Biswas’ for mobilising $68,500 towards CMRF to strengthen State’s fight against COVID 19.

➡️ Eid Ul Fitr is being celebrated across the country including in Odisha today.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,43,144 new COVID 19 cases, 3,44,776 recoveries and 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,40,46,809 including 37,04,893 active cases, 2,00,79,599 cured cases & 2,62,317 deaths.

➡️ Total of 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested in the country up till May 13 including 18,75,515 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Covid-19: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage nears 18 crore mark.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi transfers the 8th instalment of Rs. 18,000 crore to the accounts of more than 9 crore farmers under tthe PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

➡️ CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 may be scrapped due to COVID 19 surge.

➡️ Delayed second Pfizer Covid-19 shot produces more antibodies: Study.

➡️ Petrol & diesel prices per litre currently stands at Rs 100.38 & Rs 91.31 in Bhopal.

World News

➡️ White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci says extending Covishield dose gap by India is a ‘reasonable approach’.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale hit near East Coast of Honshu, Japan at 05.28 am today: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering expanding the T20 World Cup to 20 teams from its current number of 16.

➡️ Fully vaccinated people not required to wear masks in US: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 160.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.34 Million.