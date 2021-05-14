OJEE 2021 Application Submission Date extended, check details

TNI Bureau: The last date of submitting the application form for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has been extended from May 15 to June 15.

Similarly, the revised last date for online fee payment has been extended to June 17.

The detail schedule of downloading Admit Cards and Examination will be notified after assessment of the situation after on June 15.

The last date to submit the application form has been extended due to the inconvenience students are facing while filling the form amid the global Covid pandemic.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a State-Government controlled centralised test for admission to many Private and Governmental medical, engineering & management institutions in Odisha.

OJEE is conducted admissions into various B.Pharm, M.Pharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, BDS courses both in Government and Private Universities and Colleges in Odisha.