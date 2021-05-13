Odisha adds More as Frontline Workers for Vaccination

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has added more categories of staff as Frontline Workers for Covid Vaccination. They include

➡️ Forest Officials & Forest Guards

➡️ Banking/Insurance/Financial Institutions Staff

➡️ ATM Maintenance Personnel

➡️ Railway Staff

➡️ Childline Staff

➡️ Caregivers Staff

➡️ Oxygen Plant Employees

➡️ Filling Station/Call Centre Employees

➡️ Government Veterinary Doctors

➡️ Livestock Inspectors

➡️ Para-Veterinarians