Odisha adds More as Frontline Workers for Vaccination
Forest Officials & Bankers, Oxygen Plant Employees, Filling Station/Call Centre Employees & Government Veterinary Doctors are also added to the list.
TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has added more categories of staff as Frontline Workers for Covid Vaccination. They include
➡️ Forest Officials & Forest Guards
➡️ Banking/Insurance/Financial Institutions Staff
➡️ ATM Maintenance Personnel
➡️ Railway Staff
➡️ Childline Staff
➡️ Caregivers Staff
➡️ Oxygen Plant Employees
➡️ Filling Station/Call Centre Employees
➡️ Government Veterinary Doctors
➡️ Livestock Inspectors
➡️ Para-Veterinarians
