TNI Morning News Headlines – May 11, 2020

* 14 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha. Tally rises to 391 in Odisha.

* 12 positive cases in Ganjam, 1 positive case in Rourkela, 1 positive case in Kendrapara. All Surat returnees.

* Berhampur MKCG medical college Staff nurses stage protest demanding institutional facilities and medical instruments in the hospital.

* 3698 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests conducted in Odisha on May 10 (Highest Ever).

* Special train with migrants reaches to Jagan Nathapur in Odisha from Chennai.

* Biggest single-day jump as India records 4,213 cases in 24 hours, toll is now 2,206. India’s COVID-19 count reaches 67,152.

* Number of recovered coronavirus patients has surpassed 20,000 in India.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his fifth meeting with chief ministers of all States.

* National Technology Day: On Pokhran II anniversary, Modi recalls Vajpayee’s strong political leadership, terms it ‘exceptional achievement’, ‘landmark moment in in India’s history’.

* Former PM & Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS after he developed febrile reaction to new medication, condition now ‘Stable’.

* Indian Railways to restart passenger train operations with special trains from New Delhi connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad,Bengaluru,Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad&Jammu Tawi from tomorrow.

* The booking for reservation in these Indian Railways special trains will start at 4 pm today and will be available only on the IRCTC website.

* 310 new COVID19 cases reported in Delhi till midnight of 10th May. The total number of positive cases is now 7233.

* ICMR says over 16 lakh samples tested so far in India.

* Rajasthan reports 84 new cases, takes total to 3,898.

* Allow smooth movement of healthcare workers, cooperate in receiving Shramik trains: Centre to states, UTs.

* Vande Bharat Mission: Total 7 special evacuation flights will be operated today on the 5th day of the mission.

* CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam.

* Nirav Modi’s extradition trial in PNB fraud case to begin in UK today.

* Poonam Pandey Booked by Mumbai Police for violating Lockdown norms.