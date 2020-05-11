English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Full list of 15 Trains that will run from May 12

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The Indian Railways on Sunday evening announced that it will gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm today and will be available only on the IRCTC website at (https://www.irctc.co.in/).

Indian Railways issued list of Trains with running schedule that would operate from Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi from May 12.

Here’s a list of all the trains and the running schedule:

TNI Bureau
