TNI Morning News Headlines – May, 06, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
UNSC members refused to accept the “false flag” narrative over the Pahalgam terror attack and asked whether LeT was likely to be involved.
➡️Central Government has granted in-principle approval for a new Greenfield Airport in Puri.
 
➡️Jagannath Dham signage remains at Digha Jagannath Temple, confirms Purba Medinipur Police.
 
➡️India-Pakistan tension: Civil defence mock drills will be conducted in 12 places of Odisha including Bhubaneswar in Khordha district.
 
➡️Bus carrying 40 passengers falls off bridge in Balasore, over 20 injured.
 
➡️14 IPS officers, including SPs of 7 districts, transferred in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️Naxalites kill deputy sarpanch in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.
 
➡️PM Modi chairs meeting of panel to appoint new CBI director.
 
➡️Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC for 12th consecutive day, India retaliates.
 
➡️The UNSC closed door meeting on India Pakistan Tension, ends with no outcome. No statements released. Pakistan had called the meeting to build anti-India narrative, but failed.
 
