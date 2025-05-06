TNI Morning News Headlines – May, 06, 2025

➡️Central Government has granted in-principle approval for a new Greenfield Airport in Puri.
➡️Jagannath Dham signage remains at Digha Jagannath Temple, confirms Purba Medinipur Police.
➡️India-Pakistan tension: Civil defence mock drills will be conducted in 12 places of Odisha including Bhubaneswar in Khordha district.
➡️Bus carrying 40 passengers falls off bridge in Balasore, over 20 injured.
➡️14 IPS officers, including SPs of 7 districts, transferred in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Naxalites kill deputy sarpanch in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.
➡️PM Modi chairs meeting of panel to appoint new CBI director.
➡️Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC for 12th consecutive day, India retaliates.
➡️The UNSC closed door meeting on India Pakistan Tension, ends with no outcome. No statements released. Pakistan had called the meeting to build anti-India narrative, but failed.
➡️UNSC members refused to accept the “false flag” narrative over the Pahalgam terror attack and asked whether LeT was likely to be involved.
