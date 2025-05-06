India-Pak Tensions: Civil Defence Mock Drill in Odisha tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Amid mounting tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directives to States to conduct nationwide civil defence preparedness exercise on May 7 up to the village level.
The Ministry of Defence has categorised districts/cities based on their strategic importance.
As per the Ministry of Defence’s classification, Talcher falls under Category 1 of the list of civil defence districts. Chandipur (Balasore), Koraput, Bhubaneswar (Khordha), Gopalpur (Ganjam), Hirakud (Sambalpur), Puri and Rourkela fall under Category-2, while Dhamra (Bhadrak), Dhenkanal, Paradip (Jagatsinghpur) and Kendrapara are listed as Category-3 civil defence districts.
According to official sources, the exercise will include the operationalisation of air raid warning sirens, evacuation drills, self-protection training and securing critical infrastructure.
Asper the instructions, all concerned authorities to ensure the participation of Civil Defence Wardens, Home Guards, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), as well as college and school students.
Comments are closed.