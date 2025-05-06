India-Pak Tensions: Civil Defence Mock Drill in Odisha tomorrow

As per the Ministry of Defence’s classification, Talcher falls under Category 1 of the list of civil defence districts. Chandipur (Balasore), Koraput, Bhubaneswar (Khordha), Gopalpur (Ganjam), Hirakud (Sambalpur), Puri and Rourkela fall under Category-2, while Dhamra (Bhadrak), Dhenkanal, Paradip (Jagatsinghpur) and Kendrapara are listed as Category-3 civil defence districts.