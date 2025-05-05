TNI Morning News Headlines – May, 05, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Puri Srimandir Daitapati servitor Ramkrushna Das Mahapatra grilled for around 1.5 hours by Srimandir Administration
➡️Digha Jagannath temple row: Puri Srimandir Daitapati servitor Ramkrushna Das Mahapatra grilled for around 1.5 hours by Srimandir Administration.
 
➡️After Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s photo inside Lingaraj Temple sparks outrage.
 
➡️Orissa HC directs Odisha govt to reinstate 15 employees who were dismissed following closure of State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) in 2013.
 
➡️Nrusinghnath Temple in Odisha secures Rs 5.4 crore insurance cover for Baisakha Mela to safeguard devotees.
 
➡️IMD predicts Kalbaisakhi rain for two more days in Odisha.
 
➡️Mother, minor daughter raped by domestic help in Badagada area, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️Pakistan resorts to firing on J&K LoC for 11th consecutive day, Indian troops respond strongly.
 
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Hideout busted in Hari Marote village in Surankot sector of Poonch district with recovery of five IEDs.
 
➡️Lucknow: Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, today.
 
➡️Allahabad High Court to hear Centre’s clarification on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship plea today.

➡️Uttar Pradesh STF busted a gang involved in rigging UG NEET and other exams; 3 arrested.
 
➡️ED arrests ‘absconding’ ex-Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker.
 
➡️Nainital school records zero pass percentage in class 10 state board exam.
 
➡️Rupee rises 19 paise to 84.38 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️Sensex climbs 386.95 points to 80,888.94 in early trade; Nifty surges 114.05 points to 24,460.75.
 
➡️Anti-Hindu parade in Malton Gurdwara in Canada’s Toronto, call for deportation of Hindus.
 
➡️Donald Trump orders 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside US.
 
