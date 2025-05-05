TNI Evening News Headlines – May 05, 2025

➡️Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) cancels the examination for the post of Combined Recruitment. Fresh examination to be conducted on July 6.
➡️Gajapati Maharaja of Puri clearly stated that the Jagannath temple in Digha (West Bengal) cannot be referred to as ‘Jagannath Dham’.
➡️SJTA chief Arabinda Padhee submitted interim report. SJTA has clearly stated that no sacred neem wood from Puri temple was used for the creation of idols at Digha temple.
➡️‘Jagannath Dham’ signage removed from Digha Temple after row; still present on website.
➡️BJD names new State Level Office Bearers, Conveners of various frontal Wings/Cells, District Presidents, members of Political Affairs Committee and Minority Cell.
➡️Dr. Ajit Kumar Mishra appointed as Additional Political Secretary to BJD President Naveen Patnaik.
➡️DRDO and Indian Navy successfully conducted validation trial of Multi-Influence Ground Mine.
➡️MHA has asked several states to conduct mock drills on 7th May for effective civil defence: Government of India Sources.
➡️BSF detains Pakistani national for illegally crossing border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur.
➡️Pakistan-based cyber attackers target Indian defence websites.
➡️Supreme Court summons comedian Samay Raina, others over insensitive remarks against persons with disabilities.
➡️India demands Italy cut financing to Pakistan.
➡️Parliamentary panel seeks details of action against social media platforms working against national interest.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin called PM Modi; Putin assured PM Narendra Modi of Russia’s full support against terrorism.
➡️UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
