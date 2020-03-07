TNI Afternoon News Headlines – March 7, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the afternoon news headlines today.
-
Naveen Patnaik announces Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujeet Kumar & Mamata Mahanta as BJD’s Rajya Sabha candidates.
-
MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik as Chairperson of #Odisha Construction Workers’ Welfare Board in place of Subash Singh; gets Cabinet rank.
-
#Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik not to play #Holi this year. Earlier, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal had also announced his decision to stay away from #Holi2020 celebrations in the wake of #CoronavirusOutbreak .
-
Freedom Fighter Bipin Bihari Rath, a member of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj, dies at 90.
-
Sambalpur Police arrest 5 persons on charges of issuing death threats to the District Information & Public Relations Officer.
-
CM Naveen Patnaik reviews #CoronavirusOutbreak situation; asks officials to continue taking precautionary measures and spread awareness. CM directs to make available masks. Restructions on foreign visit of Ministers and Officials. Biometric attendance system to be relaxed.
-
Dr. Sisir Pradhan, a resident of #Berhampur in Ganjam District, dies of cardiac arrest near Katra while on his way to Vaishno Devi Shrine.
-
Odisha Youth Congress seeks relaxation of enforcement of traffic rules for another 6 months & reduction of penalties, to Rs 1000.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional after Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana beneficiary Deepa Shah breaks down during interaction with him.
-
PM Modi bats for ‘Namaste’ culture saying #Coronavirus outbreak has given us an opportunity to recall our old habit.
-
Centre has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio phone networks to educate people on the preventive measures against the spread of #COVIDー19.
-
#SBI to buy 49% stake in #YesBank; Legal Team working on the plan.
-
Congress to start ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ on party’s 90th anniversary on 12 March, from Ahmedabad. It will conclude in Dandi on 6th April.
-
Rajnish Kumar, SBI Chairman: Total quantum of investment in #YesBank is at Rs 2,450 crore. Depositors’ money not at risk.
-
J &K Government shuts down all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts till March 31.
-
#CoronaVirusUpdate – Global Death Toll – 3497. China – 3070, Italy – 197, Iran – 124, South Korea – 44, USA – 17.
