TNI Morning News Headlines – March 28, 2025

➡️Orissa High Court issues notice to Government over Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID mandate in school.
➡️Odisha Government unveils mega industrial projects worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore, promising over 52,000 jobs across districts like Bhadrak, Cuttack, and Rayagada.
➡️Construction of CNG & PNG station by GAIL in Bhubaneswar’s Kanan Vihar stopped as work was being done illegally.
➡️NHRC recommends UGC to initiate action against KIIT against Nepali student death case.
➡️Union Government introduces ‘Sahkar Taxi’, initiative to launch bike, cab, auto services to compete with Ola, Uber.
➡️Bengaluru horror: Software engineer Rakesh Khedkar from Maharashtra kills wife, escapes after loading body in suitcase.
➡️Three cops lost their lives, three terrorists killed in Kathua as anti-terror operation resumes on day 6.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to visit Thailand, Sri Lanka next week to attend BIMSTEC Summit.
➡️Centre to introduce Indian Ports Bill, 2025 in Parliament today.
➡️Supreme Court inquiry panel conducts probe in Delhi High Court judge cash recovery controversy.
➡️All India Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all Muslims of India to wear a black armband on Jumu’atul Wida to protest against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.
➡️Sensex falls 144.66 points to 77,461.77 in early trade; Nifty dips 38.7 points to 23,553.25.
➡️Former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh appointed to Centre for Australia-India Relations Advisory Board.
➡️King Charles briefly hospitalised after suffering side effects from cancer treatment.
