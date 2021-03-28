66th Filmfare Awards Winners List: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, film ‘Thappad’ win Big

TNI Bureau: The 66th Filmfare Awards for 2021 was held on Saturday night.

Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’ recorded most wins with seven trophies, followed by ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, with six.

While Irrfan Khan & Taapsee Pannu bagged the Best Actor award films like ‘Thappad’ ruled Bollywood.

Here is the Complete List of Winners:

➡️ Best Film: Thappad

➡️ Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

➡️ Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

➡️ Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

➡️ Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

➡️ Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

➡️ Best Action: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav

➡️ Best Background Score: Thappad: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde

➡️ Best Cinematography: Gulabo Sitabo: AvikMukhopadhayay

➡️ Best Choreography: Dil Bechara: Farah Khan

➡️ Best Costume Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Veera KapurEe

➡️ Best Editing: Thappad: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani

➡️ Best Production Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Manasi Dhruv Mehta

➡️ Best Sound Design: Thappad: Kaamod Kharade

➡️ Best VFX: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Prasad Sutar

➡️ Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya for ‘Ek Tukda Dhoop’ from Thappad and Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for ‘Malang’ title track

➡️ Best Music Album: Pritam for Ludo

➡️ Best Dialogue award: Juhi Chaturvedi for Gulabo Sitabo

Filmfare Shortfilm Awards:

➡️ The award for Best Film (Fiction): Arjun

➡️ Best Actor (Female): Purti Savardekar for The First Wedding

➡️ Best Actor (Male): Arnav Abdagire, Arjun

➡️ Best Film (Popular Choice): Devi

➡️ Best Film (Non-Fiction): Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary