66th Filmfare Awards Winners List: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, film ‘Thappad’ win Big
TNI Bureau: The 66th Filmfare Awards for 2021 was held on Saturday night.
Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’ recorded most wins with seven trophies, followed by ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, with six.
While Irrfan Khan & Taapsee Pannu bagged the Best Actor award films like ‘Thappad’ ruled Bollywood.
Here is the Complete List of Winners:
➡️ Best Film: Thappad
➡️ Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
➡️ Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
➡️ Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)
➡️ Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)
➡️ Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
➡️ Best Action: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav
➡️ Best Background Score: Thappad: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde
➡️ Best Cinematography: Gulabo Sitabo: AvikMukhopadhayay
➡️ Best Choreography: Dil Bechara: Farah Khan
➡️ Best Costume Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Veera KapurEe
➡️ Best Editing: Thappad: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani
➡️ Best Production Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Manasi Dhruv Mehta
➡️ Best Sound Design: Thappad: Kaamod Kharade
➡️ Best VFX: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Prasad Sutar
➡️ Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya for ‘Ek Tukda Dhoop’ from Thappad and Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for ‘Malang’ title track
➡️ Best Music Album: Pritam for Ludo
➡️ Best Dialogue award: Juhi Chaturvedi for Gulabo Sitabo
Filmfare Shortfilm Awards:
➡️ The award for Best Film (Fiction): Arjun
➡️ Best Actor (Female): Purti Savardekar for The First Wedding
➡️ Best Actor (Male): Arnav Abdagire, Arjun
➡️ Best Film (Popular Choice): Devi
➡️ Best Film (Non-Fiction): Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary
