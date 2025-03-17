TNI Morning News Headlines – March 17, 2025

➡️Puri: Sacred ‘Sunya Ganthi’ seen in Patitapabana of Srimandir.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi paid last respects to eminent poet and Padma Bhushan awardee Ramakant Rath at his residence.
➡️Odisha Assembly Budget Session: Speaker Surama Padhy adjourns House till 12.15 pm following ruckus by the opposition.
➡️Eminent Odia poet Ramakanta Rath to be laid to rest with full state honours today.
➡️Former Union Minister, Veteran BJP Leader, Ex President of BJP Odisha Dr. Debendra Pradhan passes away.
➡️Former Health Minister Naba Das Murder Case: Late BJD Minister’s wife seeks appointment with CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Kalbaisakhi to bring rain from March 20 in Odisha.
➡️Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resumes his responsibilities as Chairman of Rajya Sabha today. He was discharged from AIIMS Delhi on March 12.
➡️Centre has accorded approval for Chandrayaan-5 Mission: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan.
➡️RG Kar rape and murder case: Supreme Court disposes of victim’s parents plea seeking fresh CBI investigation in the rape and murder case.
➡️Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has defended his government’s decision to replace the rupee symbol.
➡️Sensex climbs 363.67 points to 74,192.58 in early trade; Nifty up 115.3 points to 22,512.50.
➡️Rupee rises 25 paise to 86.80 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️53 killed in US airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthis.
➡️Sunita Williams set to return to Earth tomorrow.
