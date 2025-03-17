Former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan passes away at 83

TNI Bureau: Former Union Minister and Ex-President of Odisha Unit of BJP, Dr. Debendra Pradhan breathed his last on Monday following prolonged illness. Pradhan was suffered with terminal cancer since last four years. He was 83.

He passed away at the residence of his son Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

He served as Minister of State during Atal Bihari Vajpayee led Government. He served as minister of state for surface transport and agriculture.

He was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from Deogarh constituency in Odisha and was the member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was the President of State Unit of BJP for three terms.