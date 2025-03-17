Wife of former Health Minister Naba Das, Minati Das has sought an appointment with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss the CBI probe into Naba Das murder case.
Trending
- Mohan, Naveen condole Debendra Pradhan’s Demise; PM Modi pays last respects
- Rare Photos of Dr. Debendra Pradhan (1941-2025)
- New Twist in Naba Das Murder Case; Wife seeks appointment with Odisha CM
- TNI Morning News Headlines – March 17, 2025
- Former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan passes away at 83
- India’s First 40-Km Hyperloop Project Gets Green Signal, Promises Ultra-Fast Travel
- TNI News Digest – March 16, 2025
- Heatwave continues across Odisha; Mercury Rises
- Grok creates Big Buzz in India; Know Why
- Amit Shah to be on Odisha Visit from March 21-23
Comments are closed.