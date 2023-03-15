TNI Morning News Headlines – March 15, 2023

➡️Odisha intensifies surveillance for H3N2 virus following detection of 59 H3N2 cases.
➡️Odisha Drivers Association go on strike from today across the State to press for 10-point charter of demands. Bus services affected at several places.
➡️184 officers joined the State Cooperation Department in various Cooperative Societies and the State Warehousing Corporation.
➡️Machkund police seizes 1,259 kg ganja stored in a house at Khadaput village worth over Rs 1 crore.
➡️Centre to introduce bill to empower tri-services commanders in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Mumbai Police arrest man who posed as Andhra Pradesh CM to dupe electronics retain chain.
➡️Supreme Court agrees to list BRS MLC K Kavitha’s plea against ED summon to her in the Delhi excise police case, on March 24.
➡️RJD leader Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti appear before Delhi court in Land-for-job scam case.
➡️Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passes away. He was 71.
➡️Indian origin Vimal Kapur becomes CEO of US-based consumer tech conglomerate Honeywell.
➡️Malawi death toll from Cyclone Freddy rises to 190.
➡️Russian jet collides with unmanned US drone over Black Sea.
➡️Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 hits Hotan in China.
