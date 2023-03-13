TNI Morning News Headlines – March 13, 2023

➡️Odia woman scientist Professor Jyotirmayee Mohanty becomes first Indian to bring home Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) Award 2023 honor.
➡️25 injured as Bhubaneswar-bound bus lost control and overturned near Krushnachandrapur in Mayurbhanj Dist.
➡️Nearly 5 lakh olive ridley turtles lay eggs in 3 days at Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district: Reports.
➡️India’s first Behavioural Lab will be set up at the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration (HCM-RIPA).
➡️IndiGo’s Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi, Pakistan due to medical emergency, person declared dead.
➡️RRR’s Naatu Naatu makes History, becomes first Indian Track to win Best Original Song in Oscars.
➡️Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for the Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’.
➡️Rupee rises 26 paise to 81.80 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor trophy for ‘The Whale’ whereas Michelle Yeoh wins Oscar for Best Actress for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.
