No Exams for Class 1-8 Students in Odisha This Year

TNI Bureau: The School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today informed that all students from Class I to VIII will be promoted without examination.

The State Government will take a final decision in this regard.

The Minister further said that the new academic session may not begin from the month of April this year.

However, examinations for class IX & X students will be conducted offline.

Earlier today, the School and Mass Education department directed all schools to complete the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) pattern exams by the end of March.