100-Word Edit: Dharmendra sends a Clear Message

When it comes to Odisha’s tourism, culture and heritage, Dharmendra Pradhan has been extending full support to the State Government unlike some others in his party who always seek to adopt a different approach.

While reviewing the CSR projects in Puri and donating Rs 1 lakh for the development of Srimandir, Dharmendra sent a clear message to all – there should not be any political blame game when it’s related to Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

Collective efforts and unanimous support are the need of the hour to take things forward – that’s what Dharmendra believes. Hope “others” in BJP take his advice seriously.