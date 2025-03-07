TNI Morning News Headlines – March 07, 2025

➡️Second phase of Odisha Assembly Budget Session begins today; House adjourned till 12 pm as Opposition creates ruckus.
➡️Odisha Police Recruitment Board postpones Group-B exam due to possible clash between OPRB Group-B exam and Railway Constable recruitment test.
➡️Odisha Government declares Sundays and Wednesdays as Zero Tolerance Days to enforce strict traffic rules.
➡️Class X matriculation results will be declared in the first week of May. Evaluation of the answer sheets will start from March 19: Board President Shrikanth Tarai.
➡️Odisha Vigilance unearths 3 buildings, 11 plots, 1.5 kg Gold from possession of Joint Commissioner (road safety) at the STA Pradeep Kumar Mohanty.
➡️Manipur people give up 196 arms on last day of surrender.
➡️7th Pay Commission: DA of central government employees is expected to increase by 2% to 55% in the upcoming DA hike before Holi.
➡️Mumbai Indians beat Uttar Pradesh Warriorz by six wickets in their Women’s Premier League match in Lucknow.
➡️Sensex declines 137.22 points to 74,202.87 in early trade; Nifty down 28 points to 22,516.70.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 87.14 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US Supreme Court rejects 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s extradition stay request.
➡️Israel rescues 10 Indian construction workers from West Bank.
➡️SpaceX loses Starship rocket in eighth test flight, completes catch of Super Heavy Booster.
