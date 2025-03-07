OPRB Exam put on Hold; Know Which Group B Posts Included

TNI Bureau: Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has postponed the examination for Group B posts, which were scheduled for March 8 and 9.

In January, the OPRB had issued advertisements for recruitment for 933 vacancies in the police department, including 609 sub-inspector posts, 253 SI (armed) posts, 47 station officer (fire service) and 24 assistant jailor posts.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is pertinent to mention here that SBI PO Prelims and Police SI prelims are scheduled to be held on March 8 while OPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer and Railway Recruitment Board’s RPF Constable Test will be held on March 9.

May be this is the reason for the postponement of OPRB Exams.