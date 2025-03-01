TNI Morning News Headlines – March 01, 2025

➡️Odisha government effected a massive reshuffle in the IPS cadre. DCPs of twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have been transferred.
➡️Enforcement Directorate unearths Rs 2.5 crore funds ‘bungling’, 121 mule accounts in Odisha Forest department.
➡️Union Minister JP Nadda holds meeting with top BJP leaders in Odisha.
➡️‘Invest Kandhamal’ secures investment proposals worth Rs 540 crore.
➡️Naba Das murder case: Crime Branch summons daughter Dipali & son Bishal.
➡️Chamoli avalanche: 33 road construction workers rescued, 22 still trapped. Search and rescue operations continues.
➡️Uttarakhand: 14 civilians have been rescued and evacuated from avalanche site by Indian Army this morning.
➡️Amit Shah to chair meeting to review security situation in Manipur.
➡️US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Zelenskyy should apologise after Oval Office spat.
➡️India’s per capita GDP jumps by over Rs 40,000 in two years: SBI Report.
➡️Russia-Ukraine war: Trump shouts at Zelenskyy, accuses him of ‘risking millions of lives’.
➡️Australia qualifies for Champions Trophy semifinals after their match against Afghanistan abandoned due to rain.
