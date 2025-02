TNI Bureau: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared a “language war” against the Centre, accusing it of imposing Hindi and withholding funds over Tamil Nadu’s refusal to implement the three-language policy.

In a video address, Stalin rallied party cadres to resist “Hindi imposition,” emphasizing solidarity with states like Karnataka, Punjab, and Telangana. BJP has mocked Stalin and questioned his outrage.