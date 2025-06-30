TNI Morning News Headlines – June 30, 2025

📌Darshan to remain suspended for 5 hours at Gundicha Temple from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM for Banakalagi rituals.
📌Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were escorted to the Adapa Mandap of Srigundicha temple on Sunday.
📌Day after stampede, thousands make beeline to have glimpse of sibling deities in Puri.
📌1996-batch IAS Officer Saswat Mishra appointed Principal Secretary to CM Mohan Majhi.
📌Heavy rain likely in Odisha till July 5: IMD issues orange and yellow alerts across several districts.
📌Flood threat looms over Balasore and Mayurbhanj district. Mayurbhanj district administration declared a one-day holiday for all schools; Anganwadi centres to remain shut for 3 days.
📌Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district will remain closed for visitors from July 1.
📌BJP Odisha postpones its election for State Unit President in view of Puri Ratha Jatra tragedy, informs Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi.
📌Uttarakhand bus accident toll rises to 6, body of pilgrim found 150 km away.
📌Offline registration for Amarnath Yatra begins today in Jammu.
📌Jammu police set up checkpoints across city ahead of Amarnath Yatra. The 38-day annual pilgrimage is scheduled to start from July 3.
📌Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s family in UP’s Lucknow.
📌Sri Lankan Navy arrests 8 Indian fishermen for illegal fishing.
📌External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar begins 3-day visit to US on Monday.
📌Trade deal between India and the United States would be finalised within a week: Sources.
📌11 killed, 7 injured in Sudan gold mine collapse.
