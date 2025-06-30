Ratha Jatra Tragedy: The Untouched Angles

The 2025 edition of Ratha Jatra, is not the one we want to remember for long. Aberrations, mismanagement and stampede deaths did occur in the past. But, this time, devotees felt as if the deities punished the erring politicians and officers for defying him and showing ego and arrogance.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A lot has been discussed. Several angles have been touched. Some of the key issues that are untouched, include the construction of official buildings around the Gundicha Temple, new bitumen roads as well as the CCTV camera that failed to provide correct information and intelligence on time. The company in charge, also failed to ensure traffic monitoring, crowd management and AI implementation.

The person responsible for construction of official buildings and new bitumen roads, must be questioned and taken to task. Similarly, antecedents, credibility and functioning of the firm in charge of CCTV and Drone management, must be subjected to independent investigation. When it comes to Lord Jagannatha, nobody should be spared. There should be no mercy and no leniency.