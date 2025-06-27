TNI Morning News Headlines – June 27, 2025

📌Ratha Jatra 2025: Ceremonial ‘Pahandi’ of Lord Balabhadra begins in Puri.
📌Sea of devotees gather outside the Puri Srimandir. All three chariots lined up before Puri Jagannath temple ahead of grand Rath Yatra today.
📌President Droupati Murmu, PM Modi, Odisha CM Majhi and others greet people on the auspicious Puri Ratha Jatra.
📌Himachal Pradesh flash floods death toll rises to 5 as 3 more bodies recovered, search on for missing 6.
📌Three migrant labourers die in building collapse in Kerala.
📌Sensex climbs 229.22 points to 83,985.09 in early trade; Nifty up 73.5 points to 25,622.50.
📌Rupee rises 25 paise to 85.47 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Dong Jun, stresses on border management.
📌Donal Trump says ‘very big’ trade deal coming up with India.
Comments are closed.