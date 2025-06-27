Gautam Adani to visit Gundicha Temple on June 28

TNI Bureau: Industrialist Gautam Adani is set to visit Gundicha Temple in Puri tomorrow to have darshan of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra on the auspicious occasion of Ratha Jatra.

His arrival is scheduled for 9.45 AM at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

After this, he will visit Gundicha Temple by 12.20 PM and offer prayers. The Industrialist will stay there till 1 PM where he will interact with sevayats and devotees.

Adani is set to meet Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi between 5.30 to 6.15 PM. At the same day he will depart from BPI Airport by 8.30 PM.

Industrialist Gautam Adani’s Adani Group is undertaking a comprehensive seva effort to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the Ratha Jatra festival from June 26 to July 8.