Ratha Jatra 2025: Pahandi Rituals of Holy Trinity Completed

TNI Bureau: The Pahandi Rituals of Holy Trinity- Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, completed amid religious atmosphere on the occasion of the Rath Jatra in Puri today.

The sacred Pahandi Rituals had began after the Mangalarpana rituals. This will be followed by the Sri Madanmohan and Sri Ram, Sri Krushna Bije rituals.

Lakhs of devotees from around the world have gathered at the Grand Road of the pilgrim city to witness the famous car festival of the devine siblings.

Several dignitaries including Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alongwith state Cabinet Ministers are in Puri to take part in the Rath Jatra and seek the blessings of the deities.

Here is the list of the key rituals with their timings: