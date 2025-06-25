100-Word Insight: Mohan Sarkar’s Crackdown on Ecosystem

In a major crackdown on the ecosystem built during the previous regime of Naveen Patnaik, CM Mohan Majhi has asked for a list of outsourcing agencies that were deployed for survey, research, design, estimate and DPR of various engineering projects of the government in the last 10 years.

CM wondered why the Government staff were ignored in favour of outsourcing agencies. CM Mohan Majhi sought a detailed report within a month, on the private agencies deployed for such work in the last 10 years. Efforts will be taken to empower and train the government departments to carry out these work.