TNI Morning News Headlines – June 06, 2025

➡️Food and Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra’s car met with an accident near Barang in Cuttack district. No one was injured in the incident.
➡️Madkar Sandeep Sampat posted as Nabarangpur SP. Manoj Kumar Rout, posted as Bhadrak SP.
➡️Security tightened at Sangaldan Railway Station in Ramban ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar hosts Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan for the 4th meeting of India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi.
➡️RBI cuts repo rate by 50bps to 5.5%.
➡️Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders suspension of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, ACP, DCP, Cricket Stadium In-charge, Inspector, SHO and other Cops in connection with Bengaluru Stadium stampede incident.
➡️Four people, including RCB Marketing Head and DNA Event Management Company staffers, were arrested.
➡️Indian Cricket Team leaves for England for the five-match Test series as part of 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.
➡️Norway Chess 2025: D Gukesh takes down Wei Yi for his fourth win, reaches second spot in tournament standings.
➡️US Senators introduce bill to boost Quad space cooperation.
➡️Elon Musk demands Donald Trump’s impeachment and announces decommissioning of the vital SpaceX programme.
