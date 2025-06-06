PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Rail Bridge Link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab river. The Chenab Rail Bridge is situated at a height of 359 meters above the river. The 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge helps reduce existing travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by 2-3 hours.
