PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Rail Bridge Link

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab river. The Chenab Rail Bridge is situated at a height of 359 meters above the river. The 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge helps reduce existing travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by 2-3 hours.

