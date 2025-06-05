TNI Morning News Headlines – June 05, 2025

➡️Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and HospitalSLNMCH, Koraput, after six patients died overnight, probe on to assess medical negligence allegations.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi will lay the foundation stones of 12 industrial projects worth Rs 28,120 crore in Chatrapur, Ganjam today.
➡️Environmentalist Medha Patkar detained by police in Rayagada ahead of World Environment Day event.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented Distinguished Service Awards to 92 senior armed forces personnel at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of the Union Council of Ministers. The meeting focused on security strategy.
➡️Karnataka Government appoints Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner to probe stampede incident.
➡️On World Environment Day, PM Narendra Modi flags off 200 electric buses under Delhi Government’s sustainable transport initiative.
➡️India elected to UN Economic and Social Council with pledge to champion development.
➡️Russian drone attacks kill 6, including a 1-year old, and injure 23 across Ukraine.
