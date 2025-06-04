Nimapada Tussle: Samir Dash Turns Against Pravati Parida

Just one year after the 2024 Results that turned the table in Odisha Politics, former BJD leader and Ex Minister Samir Dash turned against Pravati Parida, the Deputy CM and his party (BJP) colleague. Samir Dash highlighted his contribution for Nimapada during his tenure as MLA and Minister and sought to belittle Pravati saying she did not do anything significant for the constituency during the last 12 months.

Samir Dash did not choose the party forum to lodge his displeasure or raise his concerns. Instead, he vented his ire on public forum. Washing the dirty linen in public, won’t help his cause unless he decides to part ways, as it would be difficult for him to grow with Pravati at the helm.