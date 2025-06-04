TNI Morning News Headlines – June 04, 2025

➡️Five critically ill patients died at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput after being administered wrong injection by hospital staff.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches ‘Zero Accident Day’ campaign.
➡️700 kg more explosives seized from Maoist cache in Sundargarh, over 3.2 of 4 tonnes recovered so far.
➡️A constable from Bareipali police station in Sambalpur district arrested for rape attempt on minor tribal girl.
➡️ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India ‘slows down’ Rs 1 lakh crore steel plant in Odisha over land acquisition delay, shifts focus to Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Nayagarh police busts illegal arms factory in Daspalla forest; 3 arrested.
➡️Defence Ministe Rajnath Singh will meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles MP in New Delhi today.
➡️Indian delegation reaches US to push anti-terror message.
➡️Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 cr ‘scam’ in classroom construction.
➡️Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) crowned IPL 2025 champion after 6-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Virat Kohli & team to land in Bengaluru this afternoon, to take out a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium.
➡️D Gukesh suffers crushing loss against Nakamura, Arjun Erigaisi wins in Norway Chess.
➡️RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting to begin today; SBI expects 50 bps cut.
➡️Elon Musk slams Donald Trump’s funding bill, calls it ‘disgusting abomination’.
