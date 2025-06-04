TNI Commentary: Long Wait Ends; Emotions Run High

The celebrations which began in Bengaluru last night, continues unabated. Emotions are running high among the fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the team lifted the trophy, ending 18 years of wait.

Several people are feared dead and many injured in a stampede that occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s victory celebrations. Fans braved rains and adverse conditions to get a glimpse of their champion team.

Virat Kohli, who cried with joy after RCB lifted their maiden title last night, didn’t forget the contribution of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. He hailed their efforts and described the efforts and struggles of RCB team over the years, which finally brought success.