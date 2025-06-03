Ashish Thakare Marked SAFE; Escapes Despite Allegations

Yet another shocker! Disappointment again. One more IAS officer was allowed to leave Odisha with a Central assignment, despite facing serious corruption allegations in the DMF Fund Scam. Thakare, who was the Keonjhar Collector for 6 years before being transferred in August 2024, was facing a probe following the intervention of Orissa High Court.

During his tenure, Thakare was considered close to the power centre. His prolonged role as DMF Chairperson, coupled with the significant financial resources managed by the DMF Trust, had raised questions about administrative oversight and accountability.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, instead of being punished, he escaped and marked himself SAFE with a central task, raising eyebrows and leading to strong public resentment.

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/dmf-scam-in-keonjhar-ias-ashish-thakare-under-the-scanner/