TNI Morning News Headlines – June 02, 2025

➡️Family members of missing Odisha BJP leader Itishree Jena arrive in Jajpur even as search operations continue in Sikkim. Itishree’s bag and mobile phone have been recovered from the river.
➡️OMFED dairy farmers to get Rs 3 extra per litre: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi said on World Milk Day.
➡️50 injured as a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Balangir overturned in the Bijaghati area of Malkangiri district.
➡️Death toll reaches 10 in Assam floods; Over 4 lakh hit.
➡️PM Narendra Modi likely to flag off train to Kashmir on June 6.
➡️Indian Air Force rescues 14 stranded individuals in flood-hit Arunachal Pradesh.
➡️Maharashtra reports 65 COVID-19 cases, tally since January 1 rises to 814.
➡️Supriya Sule-led delegation arrives in Egypt.
➡️BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation arrives in London, UK.
➡️Film director Vikram Sugumaran passes away in Chennai at 47.
➡️MIT bans Indian-origin student and Class President Megha Vemuri for pro-Palestine and anti-Israel speech at a campus event
➡️Sensex tanks 762.24 points to 80,688.77 in early trade; Nifty drops 212.25 points to 24,538.45.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to 85.49 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Shreyas Iyer’s brilliance carries Punjab Kings into IPL final, beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets.
➡️Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk, Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, arrived in India on Sunday.
➡️Russia confirms Ukrainian drone strikes on 5 air bases.
