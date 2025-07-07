TNI Morning News Headlines – July 7, 2025

📌Adhara Pana ritual of Lord Jagannath, His siblings will be held in Puri today.
📌PM Modi’s brother Pankaj Modi visits Puri on the occasion of ‘Suna Besha’ and meets state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and other ministers.
📌Riverbank erosion near Baitarani sparks alarm in Jajpur district, poses threat to flood.
📌‘Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva’ scheme resumes in Nabarangpur, Odisha Government will conduct a health camp for 4 days. 938 patients from across the district will be examined by the experts.
📌Odisha to experience rainfall till July 12; IMD issues alerts for several districts.
📌Meenakshi Bahinipati, wife of Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati appointed as the President of women wing of Congress party.
📌Over 8,600 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Amarnath Yatra in sixth batch.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BRICS Summit Plenary session on ‘Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence.’
📌BRICS leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack; PM Modi urges zero tolerance for terrorism.
📌Reuters’ X account unblocked in India after intervention of Government of India.
📌Nifty, Sensex open flat; experts note tariff deadline may be extended till August.
📌India bags 11 medals at World Boxing Cup. India’s women boxers Sakshi (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), and Nupur (80kg) win Gold at the second World Boxing Cup.
📌India win Edgbaston Test by 336 runs; Equals five match series 1-1.
📌Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea ports.
📌US President Donald Trump threatens additional 10% duty on countries supporting anti-American policies of BRICS.
