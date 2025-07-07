Odisha to Witness Low Pressure Rainfall till July 10: IMD

TNI Bureau: Odisha will continue to witness low pressure rainfall till July 10, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The low-pressure area over south west Gangetic West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls and thunderstorm activity with lightning very likely to occur over the districts of Odisha from July 7 to July 11.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar based regional centre of IMD issued red, yellow and orange warnings for the weather activities.

Check day-wise warnings of the IMD:

Day 1: (Valid upto 8.30 AM of July 8):

RED WARNING: Extremely heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Balangir.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri. Beside, thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurdha, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

Day 2: (Valid from 8.30 AM of July 8 to 8.30 AM of July 9):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, and Bolangir.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurdha, Gajapati, Ganjam and Nayagarh.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of July 9 to 8.30 AM of July 10):