India’s Fastest Man, Animesh Kujur, creates new National Record 

TNI Bureau: Animesh Kujur, the fastest man of India, has created a new 100m national record with a creditable timing of 10.18 seconds on Saturday.

The 22-year-old sprinter smashed Gurindervir Singh’s earlier 100m national record of 10.20 seconds while he was taking part in the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting in Greece today

Kujur bettered Gurindervir Singh’s earlier 100m national record of 10.20 seconds in the meet at Vari, a suburb of Greece capital Athens.

With this new timing, Kujur now holds both the 100m and 200m national records. He had clocked 20.40 seconds in the men’s 200m at the Federation Cup earlier in the year. However, in May he smashed this record by clocking 20.32 seconds in the men’s 200m final of the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Odisha CM among others congratulated Animesh Kujur for his historic achievement.