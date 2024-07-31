Odia Doctor confirmed dead in Wayanad Landslide

TNI Bureau: In a tragic incident, body of Dr. Bishnu Prasad Chinara, one of the two doctors from Odisha who went missing in the devastating landslides at Wayanad in Kerala, has been found on Wednesday.

Chinara, a resident of the Choudwar, Cuttack was on a vacation with his wife Priyadharini Pal and their friends, Dr. Swadhin Panda and his wife Swikruti Mohapatra. They were in Wayanad when the severe landslide occurred on Monday night.

While Priyadarsini and Swikruti were rescued and are now undergoing treatment, Doctor Swadhin Panda is yet to be traced.

Odisha Government has sent a team for the identification of the body.

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Majhi and Ex-CM & LoP Naveen Patnaik have condoled the demise of Dr. Chinara, who got married just two years ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wayanad landslide claimed the lives of 184 people so far and around 200 people are still missing.