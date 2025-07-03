TNI Morning News Headlines – July 3, 2025

📌Boat capsizes in Indravati river in Koraput district, 15 rescued, no casualties reported.
📌Koraput’s Machkund dam releases first floodwater of the season.
📌4 people from Odisha killed, 5 still missing in Telangana Chemical Factory Blast.
📌Landslide blocks rail track in Koraput; several trains cancelled, regulated.
📌Odisha Government promotes 15 OAS officers to higher ranks.
📌BMC official assault case: State Government to take final call regarding Jagannath Pradhan, says Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal.
📌IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha till July 7.
📌A couple dies by jumping before Vande Bharat Express in Nuapada due to financial stress and family disputes.
📌Covid-19 vaccination actually prevented sudden deaths, it did not cause death: ICMR-NIE Director Manoj Murhekar.
📌Congress-led Karnataka Government decided to name Bangalore City University after late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
📌Telangana plant explosion: Nine people are still missing, expert committee to visit the site.
📌Union Minister Nitin Gadkar to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of Rs 6,350-cr projects in Jharkhand.
📌Amarnath Yatra begins as pilgrims set out from Baltal, Nunwan base camps.
📌Sensex climbs 242.83 points to 83,652.52 in early trade; Nifty up 83.65 points to 25,537.05.
📌Rupee falls 7 paise to 85.69 against US dollar in early trade.
📌2nd Test at Birmingham – INDvsENG: India 310/5 at Stumps on Day 1. Jaiswal 87, Gill 114*, Jadeja 41*.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with Ghana’s national honour ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ in Accra.
📌India, US to ink 10-year defence framework: Pentagon.
📌Intense talks continue to reach on finalising interim India-US trade deal in the next couple of days.
Comments are closed.