TNI Morning News Headlines – July 3, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
📌Boat capsizes in Indravati river in Koraput district, 15 rescued, no casualties reported.
 
📌Koraput’s Machkund dam releases first floodwater of the season.
 
📌4 people from Odisha killed, 5 still missing in Telangana Chemical Factory Blast.
 
📌Landslide blocks rail track in Koraput; several trains cancelled, regulated.
 
📌Odisha Government promotes 15 OAS officers to higher ranks.
 
📌BMC official assault case: State Government to take final call regarding Jagannath Pradhan, says Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal.
 
📌IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha till July 7.
 
📌A couple dies by jumping before Vande Bharat Express in Nuapada due to financial stress and family disputes.
 
📌Covid-19 vaccination actually prevented sudden deaths, it did not cause death: ICMR-NIE Director Manoj Murhekar.
 

📌Congress-led Karnataka Government decided to name Bangalore City University after late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
 
📌Telangana plant explosion: Nine people are still missing, expert committee to visit the site.
 
📌Union Minister Nitin Gadkar to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of Rs 6,350-cr projects in Jharkhand.
 
📌Amarnath Yatra begins as pilgrims set out from Baltal, Nunwan base camps.
 
📌Sensex climbs 242.83 points to 83,652.52 in early trade; Nifty up 83.65 points to 25,537.05.
 
📌Rupee falls 7 paise to 85.69 against US dollar in early trade.
 
📌2nd Test at Birmingham – INDvsENG: India 310/5 at Stumps on Day 1. Jaiswal 87, Gill 114*, Jadeja 41*.
 
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with Ghana’s national honour ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ in Accra.
 
📌India, US to ink 10-year defence framework: Pentagon.
 
📌Intense talks continue to reach on finalising interim India-US trade deal in the next couple of days.
