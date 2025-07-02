OAS Association demands arrest of BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Administrative Service Association (OASA) has demanded the arrest of senior BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan for his alleged link with the brutal attack on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo on Monday.

Describing that the arrest of Jagannath Pradhan as an urgent and non-negotiable demand, the OAS Association submitted a formal memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The association also expressed strong condemnation of the brazen attack on Ratnakar Sahoo while he was on duty.

The association termed the incident a stark reminder of the risks faced by officers in the line of duty and described it as an attack not just on an individual, but on the dignity and sanctity of public service in the State.