Telangana Chemical Factory Blast: 4 Odias killed, 5 still Missing

TNI Bureau: As many as four Odia workers were killed, while five from the State are still missing in the devastating explosion at a chemical factory in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Monday, informed Odisha’s OSD Pratish Panda.

The deceased Odia workers have been identified as Jagan Mohan from Ganjam, Lagnajit Duari from Tigiria in Cuttack, Manoj Rout from Balasore and Dolagobinda Sahu from Jajpur, said Panda adding that five others are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The five missing workers from Odisha include Ramesh Gauda (22) and Chaitu Bhatra (23) of Kadabhata village in Jharigaon area of Nabarangpur district.

The DNA tests of both Gauda and Bhatra will be conducted to ascertain their true identities, said sources.

Notably, the devastating blast, which occurred between 8:15 and 9:35 AM on Monday, has so far claimed lives of 40 others while several others are still missing.