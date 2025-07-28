Teen Chess Sensation Divya Deshmukh Makes History

New Delhi: Teen prodigy Divya Deshmukh etched her name in history by winning the Women’s World Cup chess title in Batumi, Georgia, on Monday. The 19-year-old stunned World No. 5 Koneru Humpy in the tiebreakers after two classical games ended in draws.

Divya clinched the title by winning the second rapid game with black pieces, capitalizing on Humpy’s missteps. With this victory, she becomes India’s fourth woman Grandmaster.

Ranked 18th, Divya outperformed expectations, building on last year’s World Junior title and India’s Chess Olympiad gold. Her triumph marks a new era in Indian women’s chess, with four players reaching the World Cup quarterfinals.