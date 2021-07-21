TNI Morning News Headlines – July 21, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 21, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Sunabesha of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1927 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1115 quarantine and 812 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 498 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (248), Jajpur (123), Balasore (111).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (22), Sundargarh (10), Bargarh (7), Angul (6), Keonjhar (5), Kendrapara (4), Balasore (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5241.

➡️ As many as 72,061 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: Crime Branch team present at Gajapati SP’s office to discuss the matter with SP, ASP & Paralakhemundi SDPO.

➡️ Heavy rain to lash several parts of Odisha today.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Sunabesha of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach.

India News

➡️ India reports 42,015 new COVID 19 cases, 36,977 recoveries and 3,998 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,12,16,337 including 4,07,170 active cases, 3,03,90,687 cured cases & 4,18,480 deaths.

➡️ A total of 44,73,41,133 samples have been tested up to July 18. Of which, 17,92,336 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 41,54,72,455 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ Devotees offer prayers to mark EidAl Adha.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir Government to issue domicile certificate to the spouse of a native woman.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Suspected drone spotted in Satwari area of Jammu.

➡️ Former CM Kalyan Singh’s health status is critical.

➡️ About 62 MLAs arrive at Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s residence in Amritsar: Sidhu’s Office.

 

 

