TNI Morning News Headlines – July 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1927 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1115 quarantine and 812 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 498 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (248), Jajpur (123), Balasore (111).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (22), Sundargarh (10), Bargarh (7), Angul (6), Keonjhar (5), Kendrapara (4), Balasore (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5241.

➡️ As many as 72,061 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: Crime Branch team present at Gajapati SP’s office to discuss the matter with SP, ASP & Paralakhemundi SDPO.

➡️ Heavy rain to lash several parts of Odisha today.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Sunabesha of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach.

India News

➡️ India reports 42,015 new COVID 19 cases, 36,977 recoveries and 3,998 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,12,16,337 including 4,07,170 active cases, 3,03,90,687 cured cases & 4,18,480 deaths.

➡️ A total of 44,73,41,133 samples have been tested up to July 18. Of which, 17,92,336 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 41,54,72,455 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ Devotees offer prayers to mark EidAl Adha.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir Government to issue domicile certificate to the spouse of a native woman.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Suspected drone spotted in Satwari area of Jammu.

➡️ Former CM Kalyan Singh’s health status is critical.

➡️ About 62 MLAs arrive at Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s residence in Amritsar: Sidhu’s Office.