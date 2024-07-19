Microsoft Services face Global Outage

TNI Bureau: Microsoft users worldwide are experiencing an outage that has disrupted flights, supermarkets, banking operations, stock market etc, leaving users staring at a blue screen. This has made the systems restart or shut down automatically.

Several IT Companies have stated that this crash has been caused due to a recent CrowdStrike update.

Microsoft Windows users worldwide including India, Australia, Germany, United States and UK are facing the same issue on their laptops.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed Indian Airlines to inform passengers via SMS about flight delays and cancellations for upcoming flights because of Microsoft Windows outage.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Government is in touch with Microsoft to resolve the global outage.