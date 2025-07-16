TNI Morning News Headlines – July 16, 2025

📌Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore student’s death: BJD to gherao Lok Seva Bhawan today; Odisha Government directs staff to reach office early.
📌FM College student’s death case: Normal life affected in Balasore as BJD observes bandh from 6 AM to 2 PM.
📌Rahul Gandhi speaks to father of Soumyashree Bisi.
📌OSSSC postpones exams for posts of Sevak/Sevika, Tribal Language Teacher ahead of Odisha Bandh on July 17.
📌Assault on BMC Official Ratnakar Sahoo: All 5 accused granted bail. BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan is already on bail.
📌2 Maoists, 1 CRPF jawan killed in gunfight in Jharkhand’s Bokaro.
📌For third consecutive day, several Delhi schools receive bomb threats.
📌7 dead, 17 injured as passenger vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda.
📌Tamil Nadu: 21st anniversary of Kumbakonam school fire tragedy observed in Thanjavur with tributes to 94 children who lost their lives after school’s thatched roof caught fire on 16 July 2004.
📌Water-level rises in river Ganga at Rajghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.
📌Air India to operate 3 weekly flights to London; partial resumption of services from August 1.
📌Sensex declines 103.16 points to 82,467.75 in early trade; Nifty dips 56.75 points to 25,139.05.
📌Rupee falls 27 paise to 86.03 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra blessed with baby girl.
📌US has full access to Indonesia under new deal, working on similar pact with India, said Donald Trump.
📌NRI arrested from Punjab; vehicle seized in the hit-and-run incident that led to death of 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh on the Jalandhar-Pathankot NH.
📌Last rites of Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar will be conducted at Waghji Bhai Wadi crematorium in Mumbai today.
