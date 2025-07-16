BJD Workers clash with Police; Danny, Bobby, Sulata Injured

TNI Bureau: A scuffle erupted between the BJD workers and police at the Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar during the protest of the former over the tragic death of the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student Soumyashri Bisi.

Hundreds of BJD leaders along with their senior leaders, MLAs and MPs were in their way to gherao the Lok Seva Bhawan. However, with adequate security arrangements, police waylaid them, following which a scuffle errupted on the spot.

Police had to use water cannons and teargas to control the situation. Several BJD workers along with heavyweight leaders like Pranab Prakash Das (Bobby Das), Priti Ranjan Gharei (Danny) and Sulata Deo and others were injured following the alleged excessive action of the police force.

Bobby Das is said to have sustained critical injury and is admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Likewise, Danny is undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital in a critical condition.

Many workers and leaders including Arun Sahoo, Bhrugu Baxipatra and Debi Prasad Mishra were detained by the police.